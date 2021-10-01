Upcoming Events in Tech

When interviewing at Google, depending on the role part of the process will include a “Googleyness and Leadership” interview – but what is it, and how should you prepare? What are some common mistakes to look out for? For answers to these questions and more listen in as Google recruiters go over their tips and tricks for how to succeed and what to do if you’re stumped. Googlers will be present to answer your questions live in the chat! Register for the event in Handshake.

If you are curious about technology consulting, join Accenture Federal Services (AFS) CEO, John Goodman (class of 1979), for an information session on AFS, and the amazing work they are doing. Register for the event in Handshake.