Two social impact fellowships – one summer, and one full time

The Mayor’s office in the city of Boston is hosting the:

New Urban Mechanics summer fellowship

A unique opportunity for creative, curious, and entrepreneurial folks. We need people passionate about civic issues to work with communities and try something new. Our summer fellowship is a highly selective program. Fellows work as a team, creating and putting in place thoughtful new prototypes, policies, or programs to benefit Boston. Fellows also take part in professional development opportunities to get a broad view of careers in City government.

Deadline is January 18. All the details here: https://www.boston.gov/departments/new-urban-mechanics/summer-fellowship

The next one is called the:

FAO Schwarz Fellowship

This is an intensive, transformative two-year experience in the world of social impact. Our Fellows are highly motivated, passionate recent college graduates who are committed to social justice. They have proven academic excellence, demonstrated leadership in their college communities and are eager to immerse themselves in an experience that will challenge them, train them and empower them with the skills and network they need to jumpstart a successful nonprofit career.

Fellows work at leading nonprofit organizations in Boston, New York City and Philadelphia. Each organization is deeply valued in their communities and has a strong record of delivering high-quality services that address critical issues of social inequity and producing consistent results. Working with their hosts, FAO Schwarz Fellows deepen their knowledge and understanding of relevant social issues, work directly with host communities, and lead strategic projects that strengthen the organization’s capacity and impact. The Fellowships also include professional development retreats, social experiences as a cohort and individualized mentoring.

Deadline is February 10. All the details are here in Handshake