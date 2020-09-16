Transforming the asset management industry by bringing more women into portfolio management and leadership

Girls Who Invest is excited to announce that the application for our 2021 summer programs is now open!

About this Experience

Girls Who Invest offers two fully-subsidized education programs in investment/asset management for sophomores:

Summer Intensive Program (SIP): 10-week education + paid internship

Self-guided Online Intensive Program (OIP)

As part of GWI’s mission to increase the number of women leaders in the asset management industry, applications from sophomore students across all majors are welcome for this year’s Summer Intensive Program and Online Intensive Programs. Learn more here.

GWI Summer Intensive Program: 4 + 6 Weeks

As part of the Summer Intensive Program, scholars complete 4 weeks of investment education followed by a 6 week, paid internship at one of GWI’s 100+ partner firms.

Learn core finance and investment principles from some of the most respected business school professors in the country. GWI’s Summer Intensive Program combines four weeks of academic instruction followed by six weeks of real-world experience through a paid internship at a leading investment firm. It is intensive, immersive and an incredible opportunity to explore a career in finance and investment as part of a supportive community.

The 2021 program takes place from June through August. Applicants must be in attendance for the entire length of the program in order to be considered and should not make prior commitments. Learn more about our timeline here.

The generosity of GWI’s financial partners enables GWI to offer free room, board and meals during any on-campus portions of the program. SIP is delivered in a live virtual format if COVID-19 restrictions persist.

GWI Online Intensive Program

The Online Intensive Program offers a more flexible alternative for students to increase their knowledge of asset management.

The GWI Online Intensive Program is a tuition-free, self-guided learning experience that allows students to learn core finance and investment concepts at their own pace. The program is structured for completion while participating in an independent internship or summer job. Students are eligible to earn a certificate of completion from Girls Who Invest, in addition to certificates from our educational partners, CFA Institute, Wall Street Prep and Wharton Online.

Application Deadlines

There are two application deadlines – Early Action (September 30, 2020) and Regular Decision (October 30, 2020).

Learn more about GWI programs and application by joining an upcoming information session.

Contact: Jim Caldarise, Director of Recruiting and Admissions

& Cindy Esparragoza, Academic Outreach and Program Manager

application@girlswhoinvest.org