Training program for those interested in public service careers called PPIA

The PPIA Junior Summer Institute (JSI) Fellowship is a rigorous academic preparation program for undergraduate juniors committed to public service careers.



During the program, Fellows are equipped with the knowledge and skills they will need to succeed in graduate school and ultimately, in influential roles serving the public good.



This fully-funded opportunity includes curriculum in economics, statistics, and policy analysis at one of five host sites across the country.



To be eligible for this application cycle: Must have junior or senior standing AND an expected graduation date for their first bachelor’s degree between December 2021 and August 2022.



U.S Citizens, legal permanent residents, and DACA recipients are eligible to apply to all JSI sites. International students are eligible for Carnegie Mellon and Princeton and must be enrolled in a U.S. based institution.



Must be committed to and demonstrate an interest in pursuing a professional career associated with public service such as government, nonprofits, and humanitarian and international organizations.Must be committed to pursuing an advanced degree in public and/or international affairs.



Deadline: Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 11:59PM EST



Benefits and Additional Eligibility Information



Frequently Asked Questions



