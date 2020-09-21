The Public Sector and Think Tanks: A Field Guide for Economics Majors

Alumni Panel

Are you interested in a career in the public sector or a think tank? Wondering where to start looking and how to apply? Curious to meet recent Midd grads navigating careers in the public sector? Or to learn more about what think tanks even do?

The Department of Economics is proud to present an early career panel focused on economics jobs and careers in the public sector and think tanks:

Tuesday, September 29th, 5:00-6:15 pm, Zoom



All students are welcome to attend and learn how Economics majors have applied their liberal arts education in their lives and careers, and learn about numerous career paths available to Economics majors whose interests lie beyond Wall Street.

PANELISTS:

Helena Hlavaty ’16, Research Analyst in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution

Helena is a Research Analyst in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution, where she conducts research on a variety of issues ranging from extreme poverty to food and nutrition security to global aid financing. Previously, she worked as Research and Monitoring and Evaluation Coordinator for a USAID-funded water project in Amman, Jordan, where she supported data management and general project research related to the water sector.

Jana Parsons ’16, MBA Candidate at the MIT Sloan School of Management

Jana is an MBA Candidate at the MIT Sloan School of Management. Before Sloan, Jana was a Research Economist at the Joint Economic Committee for Congress where she worked on health care, labor, and education policy and a Research Economist at the White House Council of Economic Advisers under the Obama Administration where she worked on technology and competition issues. More recently, Jana was a Research Analyst at The Hamilton Project, a center within the Brookings Institution, where her work focused on policy surrounding labor markets and regional inequality.

Daniel Buchman ’18.5, Foreign Service Officer at U.S. Department of State

Dan is a Foreign Service Officer at U.S. Department of State. His duties are to represent and defend U.S. interests at U.S. embassies and consulates overseas and to promote U.S. values, explain U.S. decision-making, and cultivate positive people-to-people relations. Since June 2019 Dan has been studying Bengali language and culture, received training in consular service provision, and completed an on-the-job training assignment on the Bangladesh Affairs Desk in Washington. He is off to start his first assignment as a Consular Officer at U.S. Embassy Dhaka in Bangladesh in October 2020.

Sean Howard ’20, Research Analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

Sean is a Research Analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, which involves working closely with economists, gaining exposure to economic research, and preparing for graduate school programs. His job specifically involves supporting economists in their research on fiscal policy, energy markets, and labor economics.

Andrew Fieldhouse, Assistant Professor of Economics at Middlebury College

After attending Swarthmore college and before getting a PhD and becoming an academic, Professor Fieldhouse worked on a range of tax and budget policy issues as a Federal Budget Policy Analyst with the Economic Policy Institute and The Century Foundation, and as an Assistant Budget Analyst with the House Budget Committee.