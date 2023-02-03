The Obama-Chesky Voyager Scholarship for Public Service

The Voyager Scholarship was created by the Obamas and Brian Chesky, Airbnb Co-founder and CEO. Even though they come from different backgrounds, both the President and Brian believe that exposure to new places and experiences generates understanding, empathy, and cooperation which equips the next generation to create meaningful change.

This scholarship gives college students financial aid to alleviate the burden of college debt, meaningful travel experiences to expand their horizons, and a network of mentors and leaders to support them.

We are looking for young people from every corner of this country who share a curiosity about the world and the conviction to want to make positive change within it—just like our founders. Students should have a passion for helping others, experience serving in or building community, and an expansive view of what’s possible through public service.

The Voyager Scholarship is open to students entering their junior year of college at an accredited four-year college or university in the US, who have demonstrated a financial need, and who are US citizens, permanent residents, or DACA recipients.

See full eligibility and apply here