The SIXTH(of seven) drawings is on Friday, February 25. Make sure you are entered into the drawing by completing the resume approval process!

ONLY TWO DRAWINGS REMAINING. Don’t miss this opportunity to win a $500 AIRLINE GIFT CARD just for completing the résumé approval process.

There are two remaining drawings, one will be for $20 in Middlebury Money and the final (cumulative) drawing will be for the $500 airline gift card.



All you have to do to enter is complete your Handshake profile and have your résumé reviewed and approved by a CCI Peer Career Advisor (PCA) – (go/PCAs for their drop in hours to have your résumé reviewed.) The earlier you complete your profile and have an approved résumé, the more chances you will have to win!