TAMID Hosts Founder of Spanish-Israeli VC Firm

Middlebury’s student organization, TAMID, invites interested students to a talk by Gonzalo Martinez de Agraza, Founder and Partners of Cardumen Capital, a Spanish-Israeli VC Firm. The talk will take place on March 6th at 10:00 a.m. via Zoom.

Gonzalo Martinez de Agraza has nearly two decades of experience in technology and venture capital. Prior to Cardumen, he founded and headed Samsung Ventures in Israel and worked for the Chairman’s office of Samsung Group in Korea. Gonzalo received his MBA from the Haas School of Business (UC Berkley). He will be joined by Cardumen Capital analyst and former IDF Unit 8200 Intelligence Officer, Noa Shamay.

Registration link: tinyurl.com/tamid-cardumen