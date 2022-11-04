Get to Know Tuck Business Bridge

Business Bridge Program® provides you with essential business skills by combining an intensive classroom experience at a world-class business school and the hands-on training of an internship–all designed to help you launch a rewarding career.

Designed for top liberal arts and STEM undergraduates and recent grads, the Business Bridge certificate program delivers a comprehensive business curriculum taught by top-ranked MBA faculty from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, a capstone team project, recruiting services, and one-on-one career guidance.

Learn more at the Tuck Bridge Info Session on Wednesday, November 9th at 4:30 p.m. in Axinn 219.

RSVP Here