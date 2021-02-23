Spring Virtual Career Fair

Champlain College’s Career Collaborative will host it’s annual Spring 2021 Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday, March 3rd, and we’re counting on you to participate! Forty-nine employers, representing a variety of industries and opportunities, will be eager to meet with you.

Registering for the Fair:

Log into Handshake, go to the Fair page, and click on “Register.” Once you do, you’ll be prompted to create your schedule for the day – a combination of one or more 30-minute Employer Group Info Sessions or 10-minute 1:1 Video-chats. Sign up for as many as you have time for during Fair hours of 1:00-6:00 p.m. (Note: Some employers have not yet set up their sessions; if you follow the employer, you’ll be alerted when they do.)

What if there are no employers that interest me?

There are still many benefits to signing up for sessions. You’ll gain confidence navigating a virtual fair; build your professional network; and have a chance to practice your pitch. If the organization is not hiring in your specialty area, ask how they might use the talents of a student with your major. You could be pleasantly surprised by their answer.

Internet Browser:

The Handshake Virtual Career Fair platform works best with Google Chrome or Firefox. (Do not use Explorer or Safari.)

“See you” at the Fair!