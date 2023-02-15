Spend the summer making a difference in Vermont with MiddWorks for Vermont and Vermont Innovation Summer! Learn more at our info session Wednesday, March 1st

Don’t miss a chance to make an impact in Vermont this summer AND also experience farmers’ markets, hikes, swimming holes, outdoor cafes, music festivals, sunsets on the lake, and warm, sunny weather!

40 MiddWorks for Vermont and Vermont Innovation Summer internships in Handshake.

$4,000 summer internship funding award.

Every sector: start-ups, business, education, health care, social justice, arts and culture, and the environment.

Middlebury and Burlington housing available.

Sound too good to be true? It’s not! Join CCI and the Innovation Hub on Wednesday, March 1st at 7:00 pm in Coltrane Lounge for an Info Session with KEVIN CHU ’14, Executive Director of the Vermont Futures Project. Kevin will be joined by summer 2022 Vermont interns who will be sharing their experiences from last summer.

Get in the mood for Vermont summer with coupons for FREE Shiretown creemees for info session attendees!

Visit Handshake to register or for more details.