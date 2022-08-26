Social Impact Consulting with Bridgespan Group

Are you passionate about solving society’s toughest problems? Are you attracted to the analytical rigor of strategy consulting? Are you looking for a team-based working environment where your colleagues would share your passion for equity and social impact? If you answered “yes” to all of these questions, we invite you to explore the Associate Consultant role with The Bridgespan Group.

The Bridgespan Group is the leading nonprofit consulting organization serving ambitious nonprofit leaders, philanthropists, and impact investors in North America, Asia and Africa. We work with social change organizations such as the Harlem Children’s Zone, UnidosUS, PolicyLink and Janaagraha; philanthropies such as the Ford Foundation; impact investors such as TPG’s Rise Fund, Black Ambition and the Impact Investors Council of India; and bold, collaborative initiatives such as TED’s Audacious Project, Blue Meridian Partners and Co-Impact.

Check out more details here in Handshake. This is a job posting for seniors graduating in Feb or May 2023. Unfortunately international students are not eligible. Deadline is Sept 10

Also note in the position description at the bottom there are some valuable information sessions coming up soon and the link to the applicant toolkit to help prepare for the ever important case interview.