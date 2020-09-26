SMBC Fixed Income S&T Info Session – Sept. 29th.

George Elsener ’94 asked me to pass along information below for students interested in Finance. He is the managing director at SMBC Nikko.



Come get to know us. At SMBC, we are growing and transforming alongside our clients. This means we need experienced collaborators to help us continue on our path of globalization, diversification, and expansion. We are developing teams of dynamic seekers who

are looking to build something great and lasting for themselves, our clients, and our company. We are hiring interns and analysts into our 2021 finance teams. If you are interested in a career with our firm, please pre-register for the event here: link.



We invite students to meet the Fixed Income Sales & Trading team virtually 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. September 29, 2020