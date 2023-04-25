SENIORS – Work in Vermont. Lose Some of Your Student Loans.

It pays for Middlebury College students to stay in Vermont. For graduating seniors who are considering staying in Vermont, you may be eligible for $5,000 in student loan debt relief. And the qualifications are pretty simple:

You need to get a full-time job with a Vermont employer; You need to live in Vermont; and To get the full $5,000, you need to stay for two years.

It’s a great deal- you get to start your career here in Vermont, and a lucky Vermont employer gets a great

employee! And you don’t have to be from Vermont to take advantage- anyone graduating from a

Vermont college is eligible.

The process to apply is easy. You can access the application here Green Mountain Job & Retention

Application. In addition to applying, you’ll need to confirm you’ve graduated from a Vermont college

and that you live in Vermont and plan to stay. You’ll also need a letter from the human resources

department of your new company confirming your employment. That’s it!

You’ll get $2,500 toward loan repayment at the end of year one, and $2,500 at the end of the second

year.

Please note that this program is available on a first come, first served basis, so please apply at Green

Mountain Job & Retention Application as soon as you are hired to be eligible! You can also learn more

about the program here: Green Mountain Job & Retention Website.