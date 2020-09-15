Scoville Peace Fellowship

The Herbert Scoville Jr. Peace Fellowship provides full-time six to nine-month paid fellowships for recent college and graduate school alumni to work on international peace and security issues with one of more than two dozen participating public-interest organizations in Washington, DC.

Applicants are required to have completed a baccalaureate degree by the time the fellowship commences. Prior experience with public-interest activism or advocacy is highly desirable. The program is open to all United States citizens and to non-U.S. citizens living in the U.S. eligible for employment.

Spring Fellowship deadline is October 2, 2020 (could be good for graduating super senior Feb’s)

Fall Fellowship: January 4, 2021

Learn more at: www.scoville.org