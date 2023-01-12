Scoville Peace Fellowship

The Herbert Scoville Jr. Peace Fellowship provides full-time six to nine-month paid fellowships for recent college graduates to work on international peace and security issues with one of more than two dozen participating public-interest organizations in DC.

Applicants are required to have completed a baccalaureate degree by the time the fellowship commences. Prior experience with public-interest activism or advocacy is highly desirable.

The program is open to US citizens and non-U.S. citizens living in the US eligible for employment.

Fall 2023 Fellowship: January 29, 2023

Spring 2024 Fellowship: October 2, 2023

More details and application at www.scoville.org