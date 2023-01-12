Scholarship for students interning in Brooklyn

The Hope Reichbach Fund provides scholarships for students who take Fellowships in civic leadership and community organizing. We will continue Hope’s legacy of progressive values and passion for Brooklyn in the following ways:

-Provide stipends to dedicated college students who embody the values Hope stood for

-Facilitate Fellowships with Brooklyn organizations involved in local issues and activist

-Provide mentorship and a network of contacts to our students; enhancing their career development

-Create a new generation of leaders in Brooklyn

Each student will receive $525 per week of full-time work, plus unlimited MetroCards (or equivalent value). Internships are 10-weeks-long, $5250 for the length of their summer Fellowship minus taxes.

Read more details and apply in Handshake here.