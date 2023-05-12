Meridian is pleased to announce the opening of the application process for the 2023 U.S. Congress – Republic of Korea National Assembly Exchange Program.

This came our way from a generous alum who shared it, who loved the program when he did it!

This year’s exchange program will take place from mid-July to early August (exact dates to be confirmed as soon as possible). The program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and funded jointly in partnership with the Committee on Unification, Foreign Affairs, and Trade of the Republic of Korea National Assembly. Participants will have the opportunity to interact with their Korean counterparts in Washington, DC and then represent the United States in South Korea. If accepted in the program, PARTICIPANT COSTS ARE COMPLETELY SPONSORED.

Ideal candidates will:

Demonstrate willingness to experience Korean culture and participate in cross-cultural exchange;

Possess the ability to represent the U.S. and their Congressional office as an “Ambassador” to Korea;

Play host to their Korean counterpart during the Washington, DC portion of the program;

Fully familiarize themselves with provided reading materials and program itinerary;

Actively participate in discussions during professional appointments with questions and analysis; and

Demonstrate professionalism and respect for all participants and hosts throughout the program.

Additionally, applicants should be U.S. citizens who have completed at least two years of university studies. Preference is given to applicants between ages 21 and 27 with an enthusiasm for international travel and cultural dialogue and with little or no previous travel experience to Korea. Applicants will also need a recommendation from a Member of the United States Congress. The application deadline is Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Interested parties should visit https://www.meridian.org/project/2023-u-s-congress-republic-of-korea-national-assembly-exchange-program/ for more information and application materials.