Quick Questions with Peer Advisors start on Monday

Back Row L to R: Firas Loan, Yardena Gerwin, Julia Fairbank, Mariia Dzholos, Drew An-Pham

Front Row L to R: Sabrina Salam, Melanie Leider, Patrick Kuruga Wachira

Peer Career Advisors at CCI are available during Quick Questions to help you with any immediate needs and questions. No appointment necessary, just drop in!

Starting Monday, 9/12, the hours are 12-1 pm in Crossroads, 1-4 pm in Kitchel House, and 5-9 in Crossroads again.

Peer Career Advisors can can share guidance and answers around the following, and more:

Develop and review résumés and cover letters

Search for internship and employment opportunities

Prepare for interviews

Access resources like Handshake and Midd2Midd

Connect with the appropriate CCI advisor

Check out the great team and learn about open hours on the website here. Or just remember the shortcut go/pcas See you soon!