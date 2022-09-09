Quick Questions with Peer Advisors start on Monday

Peer Career Advisors at CCI are available during Quick Questions to help you with any immediate needs and questions. No appointment necessary, just drop in!
Starting Monday, 9/12, the hours are 12-1 pm in Crossroads, 1-4 pm in Kitchel House, and 5-9 in Crossroads again.
Peer Career Advisors can can share guidance and answers around the following, and more:
- Develop and review résumés and cover letters
- Search for internship and employment opportunities
- Prepare for interviews
- Access resources like Handshake and Midd2Midd
- Connect with the appropriate CCI advisor
Check out the great team and learn about open hours on the website here. Or just remember the shortcut go/pcas See you soon!