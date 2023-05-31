Public Service Weekend July 14

Join a community of future leaders, expand your network, and gain experience in the nation’s capital. Apply now for Heinz College’s Public Service Weekend, a free conference and Scopeathon for undergraduate students from July 14-16, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Participate in the Scopeathon for Social Good and gain unique professional skills

Meet innovative and impactful thought leaders and practitioners

Grow leadership and professional development skills through sessions with faculty and practitioners

Learn about career and education opportunities in fields that have impact

We welcome rising college juniors and seniors from all majors and backgrounds to apply, particularly those with a commitment to working on issues involving social justice and equity. We encourage applications from students from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds.

What is Scopeathon?

While traditional hackathons involve writing code or building a technical solution, the Scopeathon requires participants to provide a more accurate scoping of civic data and tech projects so that they create actionable, adoptable solutions. During the weekend, students receive hands-on experience scoping a data project with real-world, positive social impact. They work in teams, and connect with D.C.-based nonprofits and government agencies who are interested in leveraging their data more effectively.

Key dates

Participants must be able to attend each session of the program, which will be held in person at the Heinz College campus in Washington, D.C. The conference is free to attend and will include materials and refreshments on all three days; transportation and travel is not included.

Friday, July 14, 6-8 p.m. EDT

Saturday, July 15, 9-6 p.m. EDT

Sunday, July 16, 9-1 p.m. EDT



Application information

Deadline to Apply: June 20, 2023

The application form requires interested students to answer a few basic questions and to upload the following documents:

Current Resume Unofficial copy of transcript from your undergrad institution Personal Statement: Submit an essay that responds to the questions listed below (combined response should be no more than 1,000 words): What about your background/experience has inspired you to explore a career in public policy or international affairs?

How do you envision your career path impacting the policy issues you are most interested in?

How will attending Public Service Weekend help you achieve your career goals?

