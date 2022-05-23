Public Service Weekend – apply by June 6

Building an equitable and sustainable World: Virtual Conference and Policy Hack-a-thon for future public interest leaders. Open to rising college juniors and seniors interested in public policy, public interest technology, policy analytics, and related fields, who are strongly considering graduate education and/or careers in these fields. Preference will be given to students representing under-resourced communities from across the United States and/or working towards equity issues.

More details below and apply here: https://www.heinz.cmu.edu/events/public-service-weekend-2022