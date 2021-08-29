Finance Campus Interviews – Putnam Investments and Oak Hill Advisors seek applicants for Summer 2022 roles

The Equity Associate role is that of a Junior Analyst, conducting fundamental research to make buy and sell recommendations on stocks just as would a more senior member of the research team. The internship will begin with a one-week training program including accounting, modeling and valuation training. In the following nine-weeks, the Intern will focus on completing an industry project and will independently assume coverage of three stocks. For each, the investment case will be detailed through written research and a brief presentation given to a group of senior Analysts and Portfolio Managers. At the end of the summer, we will look to extend full-time offers to those who demonstrate the aptitude, passion and desire it takes to become a successful full-time Equity Associate. Sophomores and Juniors are welcome to apply.
Apply on Handshake at https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/jobs/5017915/ before August 30th at 11:55 p.m. ET. Pre-selected candidates will be invited to interview on campus on September 20th.
OHA is seeking rising seniors interested in starting a career on the buy-side within Client Coverage/Investor Relations. The 2022 summer internship position is based in New York City. Summer Analysts will spend 8-10 weeks working with a team that is responsible for raising new capital and servicing the firm’s existing clients. The program kicks off with a four day training program with AMT.
Apply on Handshake at https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/jobs/5017915/ before September 21st at 11:55 p.m. ET. Pre-selected candidates will be invited to interview on campus on October 12th.