Finance Campus Interviews – Putnam Investments and Oak Hill Advisors seek applicants for Summer 2022 roles

Founded in 1937, Putnam Investments is a global money management firm with over 75 years of experience helping individuals and institutions pursue their investment goals. Putnam manages assets across equity, fixed income, asset allocation, and alternative strategies. Active, fundamental research, innovation, and risk management drive our approach to investing. Putnam Investment’s global presence includes offices in Boston, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore, and Sydney, all united by a collaborative culture and singular focus on client objectives. For more information, please visit www.putnam.com.

The Equity Associate role is that of a Junior Analyst, conducting fundamental research to make buy and sell recommendations on stocks just as would a more senior member of the research team. The internship will begin with a one-week training program including accounting, modeling and valuation training. In the following nine-weeks, the Intern will focus on completing an industry project and will independently assume coverage of three stocks. For each, the investment case will be detailed through written research and a brief presentation given to a group of senior Analysts and Portfolio Managers. At the end of the summer, we will look to extend full-time offers to those who demonstrate the aptitude, passion and desire it takes to become a successful full-time Equity Associate. Sophomores and Juniors are welcome to apply.

Apply on Handshake at https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/jobs/5017915/ before August 30th at 11:55 p.m. ET. Pre-selected candidates will be invited to interview on campus on September 20th.

OHA is seeking rising seniors interested in starting a career on the buy-side within Client Coverage/Investor Relations. The 2022 summer internship position is based in New York City. Summer Analysts will spend 8-10 weeks working with a team that is responsible for raising new capital and servicing the firm’s existing clients. The program kicks off with a four day training program with AMT.

Apply on Handshake at https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/jobs/5017915/ before September 21st at 11:55 p.m. ET. Pre-selected candidates will be invited to interview on campus on October 12th.