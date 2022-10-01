NYC Office of Mayor J-term internship

This opportunity is offered through an alum! Very Midd-friendly.

The Mayor’s Office of Research and Media Analysis is responsible for monitoring media coverage of mayor Eric Adams, his policies and actions, and performing research in support of the mayor’s communications priorities.

About the Role

Monitoring news sites and social media in real-time and disseminating breaking stories

Transcribing the mayor’s remarks for public release

Compiling early morning or evening press clippings

Creating reports on broadcast news coverage

Searching for relevant stories in television broadcasts, radio, traditional media outlets, and community papers

Additional research projects in support of short and long-term communications needs

