News Creator Workshops 2022

The News Creator Workshops educate news creators on how to launch and grow their YouTube platforms as part of our commitment to support a thriving digital news ecosystem.

Eligibility

All independent journalists who meet the following criteria are encouraged to register:

We can only offer workshop language translation support in the following languages: Portuguese (Brazil), French, German, Hindi, Indonesian (Bahasa), Japanese, and Korean

. Interested candidates who require language translation in other languages should register their interest in future programs in our “Connect with us” form on news.youtube. Prior reporting or newsroom experience

Currently working independently or able to work independently

Interested in or have experience with video news as a primary focus. Registrants are not required to have a YouTube channel today to register (although an existing digital video platform presence is preferred)

Able to apply best practices for developing news and current affairs content and building an independent video presence and audience

*There are a limited number of spots available for this global learning program, so early registration is advised!

If you have any issues registering, please email agomez@middlebury.edu.

Click here to register!