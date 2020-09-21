Need a Private Room for Job or Internship Interviews?

Our colleagues in Event Management have identified a number of reservable rooms in Alexander Twilight Hall that students can request for private space during the building’s open hours – be it to take a remote class, or to schedule a job interview, or private appointment.

To reserve a private space, please log on to the Event Reservation Request Form and enter any of the following rooms in the location field:

AXT 110

AXT 204

AXT 206

AXT 305

Please note that they will need at least 24hours notice to reserve the space. If you are looking to request space during the weekend, please submit your request no later than Friday @ noon.

All of the rooms highlighted above in Twilight for one student only. These are not group study spaces.

An additional resource for student study space and reservable seats for the fall semester is the Davis Family Library. Please visit https://www.middlebury.edu/library/news/library-plans-fall-2020 for more information on reserving study space in the Library.

For a direct link to reserving study space in the Davis Library, please visit their website.