NECOME Medical School Admissions Panel with Tufts School of Medicine and UVM Larner College of Medicine

Monday, March 1, 2021, 5:00 PM EST

What do medical schools look for in an applicant? What makes for a compelling personal statement? How do medical schools build a class? How do I know if a medical school is right for me? How has COVID impacted the medical school application process?

Join UVM Larner Director of Admissions Cary Jewkes, M.Ed., and David Neumeyer, MD, Dean of Admissions at the Tufts University School of Medicine, for a robust conversation about the medical school application process. We will leave ample time for Q and A.