Morgan Stanley Student Ambassador Pointers from Peers Virtual Series

We invite you to connect with Morgan Stanley’s through the Student Ambassador Virtual Series! Hear from students who recently interned with MS for insight into the Summer Analyst Programs, the various businesses at Morgan Stanley, pointers on the recruiting process, and perspectives on topics you care about.
Click on the links to register for as many sessions as you like. You will receive an email in advance of each virtual session with log-in details.
All events will be held from 5:00-5:45 PM EST.
Learn More
To learn more, please visit morganstanley.com/people-opportunities
- Tuesday, October 20 – Navigating the Recruiting Process
- Tuesday, October 27 Investment Banking, Global Capital Markets, and Firm Strategy & Execution
- Thursday, November 5 Sales & Trading and Research
- Tuesday, November 10 Investment Management & Wealth Management
- Thursday, November 12 Technology & Operations
- Novemeber 17 Company Divisions*
- Tuesday, November 17 *Compliance, Corporate Services, Corporate Treasury, Finance, Firm Risk Management, Human Resources, and Internal Audit
Questions? E-mail: mscampusrecruiting@morganstanley.com