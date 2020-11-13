CCI Career Paths

Morgan Stanley Student Ambassador Office Hours at Middlebury College


First-year and sophomore Middlebury students are invited to take a break from the books to drop in for a virtual networking session with Morgan Stanley Middlebury Student Ambassadors.

Come hear perspectives on the recruiting process and Summer Analyst opportunities firsthand from your peers who recently completed internships.

Date: Monday, November 16th

Time: 5:00-6:00pm EST

Location: Zoom

Please click here to register for this event. You will receive an email in advance of the networking session with Zoom details.

