Morgan Stanley On Campus

We are pleased to invite all first years and sophomores to attend Morgan Stanley Day on Campus at Middlebury on Tuesday, January 24th and Wednesday, January 25th.

During these interactive sessions, you will have the opportunity to connect with Morgan Stanley Team members to learn more about the firm, its culture and career opportunities.

Please register for the below event(s) of your interest no later than 11:59 PM ET on Thursday, January 19th using the links below. — ALL EVENTS AND CHATS WILL BE SCHEDULED DIRECTLY BY MORGAN STANLEY (not via Handshake).

Tuesday, January 24th 2:00–4:00 p.m. – Sales and Trading Coffee Chats – Register here

Tuesday, January 24th 6:00–7:30 p.m. – Sales and Trading Networking Receptio n in the Mahaney Arts Center – Register here

in the Mahaney Arts Center – Register here Wednesday, January 25th 9:00–10:00 a.m. – Sales and Trading Diversity Breakfast in Coltrane Lounge – Register here

Please reach out to Sidney.felter@morganstanley.com should you have any questions.