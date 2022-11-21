Morgan Stanley Early Insights Programs now accepting applications

At Morgan Stanley, we are defined by our people, our founders, our company veterans and our newest recruits. We draw on the strength of their diverse talents and perspectives, generating growth for our clients in ways that are forward-thinking and sustainable. We collaborate across departments and our global network of offices to deliver exceptional ideas and solutions to the world’s most complex challenges.

The Early Insights Program is an integral part of our diversity recruiting efforts at the undergraduate level. These programs provide students with the opportunity to learn what it takes to be successful throughout the recruiting season, while gaining exposure to various divisions and networking with Morgan Stanley professionals. Early Insights will take place in our New York City offices. Further details on the application process, eligibility criteria and participating divisions are below.

Application Deadline and Details

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Each candidate may only submit one application to the 2022 Early Insights Program

In order of preference, you will be asked to: (1) rank up to three Program(s) you would like to participate in; and (2) rank your top three divisions of interest

After submitting your application online, you will be asked to complete an additional video component via HireVue as part of the application process

Eligible candidates must currently be enrolled at a four year accredited institution and provide their resume with a current GPA

Selected candidates will also have the opportunity to interview for a 2023 Summer Analyst role with the firm

For selected candidates, Morgan Stanley will cover domestic travel expenses to/from our New York City office as well as accommodations

Programs

Women Early Insights – February 28 & March 1

Eligibility Requirement: Undergraduate students who self-identify as female and are graduating between December 2023-June 2024

Black and Hispanic Early Insights – March 3 & 4

Eligibility Requirement: Undergraduate students who self-identify as Black, Hispanic, and/or Native American and are graduating between December 2023-June 2024

LGBT+ Early Insights – March 22 & 23

Eligibility Requirement: Undergraduate students who self-identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, and/or transgender and are graduating between December 2023-June 2024

Participating Divisions

Firm Strategy & Execution

Global Capital Markets

Investment Banking

Investment Management

Sales and Trading: Public Finance

Sales and Trading: Quantitative Finance

Sales and Trading: Institutional Equity, Fixed Income, Fund Services, Prime Brokerage Client Services

Sales and Trading: Bank Resource Management

Research

Wealth Management

Upcoming Programs

In the coming weeks, applications will open for the following programs:

Company + operations Early Insights – April 2022

Technology Early Insights – April 2022

Eligibility Requirement: Undergraduate students who self-identify as Black, Hispanic, Native American and/or lesbian, gay, bisexual, and/or transgender and are graduating between December 2023-June 2024

QUESTIONS?

To learn more about life at Morgan Stanley and our culture, visit: www.morganstanley.com/careers For questions, contact: mscampusrecruiting@morganstanley.com