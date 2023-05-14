Morgan Stanley: 2024 Sophomore Summer Internship Applications are Live!

Morgan Stanley prides itself on fostering an environment that promotes diverse talents and perspectives. One way the firm demonstrates commitment to diversity is through its Summer Internship Programs. As an integral part of the firm’s diversity recruiting efforts, these programs provide students with a view into all that Morgan Stanley has to offer with employee network groups, diversity roundtables, and workplace culture.

Eligible candidates may apply for up to three programs.

HireVue

Most applications will require you to submit a supplemental video component via HireVue before your application is considered complete. Your HireVue video will be reviewed by MS team members in conjunction with your resume and application. We encourage you to account for this step in your application process timeline.

Please reach out to mscampusrecruiting@morganstanley.com should you have any questions. To learn more, please visit morganstanley.com/people.