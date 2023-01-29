Morgan Stanley 2023 Sales & Trading and Research Summer Analyst Recruiting Events

Please see below for Morgan Stanley’s 2023 Sales & Trading and Research focused events and programs. We encourage you to learn more about and network with your divisions of interest. Please click the links in the titles below to register for as many sessions as you like. Please note, some events are invite-only and have limited space.
JOINING EVENTS:
You will receive an email in advance of each virtual session that you registered for with login details. For any questions, please reach out to our <a href=”http://strcampus@morganstanley.com Sales & Trading and Research mailbox.
KEY APPLICATION OPEN DATES:
January 15, 2023 – Summer 2024 Junior Programs*
March 15, 2023 – Summer 2024 Sophomore Programs*
*Applications reviewed on a rolling basis
To learn more, please visit morganstanley.com/campus
- INSTITUTIONAL EQUITY 101 – Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 5:00 p.m. – Deadline to register is 2/2
- FIXED INCOME 101 – Monday, Feb. 13 at 5:00 p.m. EST – Deadline to register is 2/9
- QUANTITATIVE FINANCE OVERVIEW – Monday, Feb. 20 at 5:15 p.m. – Deadline to register is 2/19
- FIXED INCOME BOND TRADING SIMULATION – Tuesday, Mar. 7 at 5:00 p.m. – Deadline to register is 3/3
- PRIME BROKERAGE CLIENT SERVICE 101 – Friday, Mar. 10 at 12:00 p.m. – Deadline to register is 3/5
- PUBLIC FINANCE 101 – Monday, Mar. 13 at 5:00 p.m. – Deadline to register is 3/9
- FUND SERVICES 101 – Tuesday, Mar. 21 at 5:00 p.m. – Deadline to register is 3/19
“We Are Morgan Stanley” Chats
Re-occuring beginning February 6
- SALES & TRADING
- Participating Divisions: Institutional Equities and Fixed Income
- Register here
- RESEARCH
- Participating Divisions: Equity Research and Fixed Income Research
- Register here
- ISG OPPORTUNITIES
- Participating Divisions: Prime Brokerage Client Service, Fund Services, Public Finance, Institutional Securities Group – Business Unit Risk Management, Bank Resource Management
- Register her