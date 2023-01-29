CCI Career Paths

Morgan Stanley 2023 Sales & Trading and Research Summer Analyst Recruiting Events


These are the Faces of Change: We are Morgan Stanley in print with several people of diverse races and genders with expressions of excitement an you on their faces

Please see below for Morgan Stanley’s 2023 Sales & Trading and Research focused events and programs. We encourage you to learn more about and network with your divisions of interest. Please click the links in the titles below to register for as many sessions as you like. Please note, some events are invite-only and have limited space.

JOINING EVENTS:

You will receive an email in advance of each virtual session that you registered for with login details. For any questions, please reach out to our <a href=”http://strcampus@morganstanley.com Sales & Trading and Research mailbox.

KEY APPLICATION OPEN DATES:

January 15, 2023 – Summer 2024 Junior Programs*

March 15, 2023 – Summer 2024 Sophomore Programs*

*Applications reviewed on a rolling basis

To learn more, please visit morganstanley.com/campus

“We Are Morgan Stanley” Chats

Re-occuring beginning February 6

  • SALES & TRADING
    • Participating Divisions: Institutional Equities and Fixed Income
    • Register here
  • RESEARCH
    • Participating Divisions: Equity Research and Fixed Income Research
    • Register here
  • ISG OPPORTUNITIES
    • Participating Divisions: Prime Brokerage Client Service, Fund Services, Public Finance, Institutional Securities Group – Business Unit Risk Management, Bank Resource Management
    • Register her
