Moelis Experience: A Week on Wall Street – US

Our alumni at Moelis & Co. have asked us to post this announcement for students.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company is a leading global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors. Moelis & Company’s experienced professionals advise clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Firm serves its clients from 20 geographic locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. For further information, please visit: www.moelis.com or follow us on Twitter @Moelis.

Program Details:

As part of our US diversity recruiting efforts, this program is open to candidates who identify as Black, Hispanic, Native American, Female, LGBTQ+ and/or first generation college sophomores and juniors with a scheduled graduation date between December 2021 and May 2023

Availability from January 4-8th, 2021 for the one-week virtual Program

Application including resume and personal statement (200-300 words) addressing what you hope to gain from the Program to be submitted through the Moelis & Company website in a combined PDF document by November 1st

Program Overview:

The Program aims to provide undergraduates who have had limited exposure to our industry and are considering their career options with a unique opportunity to gain an introduction to the industry though a week long paid Investment Banking experience. During the Program you will:

Partner with Analysts to gain exposure to deal activity across industries in our key business areas

Meet with senior and junior bankers who will share their industry expertise while helping you develop a supportive network at Moelis

Interact with members of our Employee Networks to learn more about their experiences and diverse backgrounds

Build knowledge of fundamental financial concepts and technical skills all while deepening your understanding of an Investment Banking career

Work together with mentors on a project tapping into your new skills

The culture at Moelis is one of partnership, creativity, optimism, and hard work. We are passionate about our business and our culture, and are committed to attracting, retaining and developing individuals who share that same drive. At Moelis, you will not be defined by your job title, but by the contributions you make and the enthusiasm you bring to the work we do.

Moelis & Co. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Applicants are considered for employment opportunities without regard to race, age, religion, color, sex (including pregnancy), national origin, marital status, veteran status, sexual orientation, political affiliation, citizenship status, genetic information, disability (in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and any other applicable law), or any other characteristic or status protected under any applicable US, state or other law.



