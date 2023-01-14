Middlebury Diversity in Business (MiddDIB) Alumni in Finance Panel

MiddDIB is excited to virtually host a diverse finance-alumni panel to help students learn more about the recruiting process, become familiar with the culture at financial services firms, and learn more about career opportunities in this sector. This event will be suited for both those beginning their journey and those who are farther along. We think you’ll get a lot out of it, and we hope to see you there!

Tuesday, January 17 at 5:00 p.m.

Isabelle Epstein ’20 (Siebert Williams Shank)

Sabrina Kureshy ’13 (RBC Capital Markets)

Sarah Tang ’22 (Goldman Sachs)

This program is open to ALL students.