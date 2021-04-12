Have summer funding? Consider MiddCORE(x) as a supplement to your summer internship/experience!

Students that have funding from CCI, CCE, or the Innovation Hub get first priority into the cohort!

Over the course of eight sessions, sharpen your professional skill set, expand your network, explore possibilities, and up-level your potential. MiddCORE(x) is designed to work in conjunction with your summer experience, from anywhere!

In this mentor-powered program, you will be immersed in a community of support, offering advice, guidance, and mentorship to excel in your summer opportunity and prepare for what’s next. You will meet for two Sundays and Tuesday evenings May–July, 2021. Find your full schedule here. The program is open to Middlebury students with a focus on students enrolled in CCI, CCE, or Innovation Hub funded summer internships. Accepted students will receive $500 stipend for participation, all sessions required.

Invest in yourself this summer Apply Now!

Applications Due Sunday April 25, 2021

go/MiddCOREx