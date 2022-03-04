MiddCORE Summer Intern Lab—Accepting Applications

For two hours a week in June-July, join 30+ mentors from the MiddCORE community to build critical skills for professional success. Each Tuesday night, you will be joined by young alumni and distinguished MiddCORE Mentors to dive into interactive skill-building sessions and gain real-world insights. Each week is designed to build on the next. Realize your potential this summer and deepen your connections within the Middlebury community.

MiddCORE Summer Intern Lab is designed to complement your summer experience, from anywhere!

As recognition for completing the MiddCORE Summer Intern Lab, you will receive a $500 professional development award for attending all sessions.

Invest in yourself this summer

Apply Now! Applications Due March 17, April 3, and April 17

Brought to you by: MiddCORE x CCI x Compass