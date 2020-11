MiddCORE is a four-week, mentor-led program designed to help you launch your education, your passions, your purpose into the professional world. You will be consulting for L.L.Bean, solving real-life problems, and presenting your ideas to the Chief Marketing Officer. You will up-level your potential: Develop the confidence, skills, hands-on experience, and network you’ll need to make a positive impact—on the world and on your future.

Applications Due Nov. 29th