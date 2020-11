Mentor Megan Nesbeth Senior Strategist at frog works along side students in MiddCORE.

Bring your education, your passions, your purpose into the professional world in MiddCORE J-term. No textbook will teach you this kind of problem solving: Work, chat, and engage remotely with industry experts from around the world giving first-hand insight into leadership, innovation, and persuasive communication.

Applications due November 29th.