MiddCORE J-term applications are due Tuesday Nov. 1st at Midnight

MiddCORE J-term applications are open

MiddCORE is a J-term class that helps you build skills, create opportunities, and expand your networks. Taught by 30+ industry professionals, the class features the Strategic Challenge, an opportunity for you to apply your liberal arts education to a real-world problem (past partners include Patagonia, L.L.Bean, Orvis, Peet’s Coffee, Google, YouTube, and more.) In addition to the Strategic Challenge, MiddCORE mentors develop weekly hands-on challenges that inspire you to think creatively, operate outside your comfort zone, and deal with ambiguity. This collaborative environment helps you develop the confidence and skills, you’ll need to make a positive impact—on the world and on your future.