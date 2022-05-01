Midd Real Estate Group Guest Speaker – May 5

Midd Real Estate Group welcomes all students to a talk by Clay Hepler ’17, creator and host of a popular business and investing podcast, Creative Capitalist. Clay has extensive experience within all aspects the real estate world from working for a real estate firm to now developing luxury Airbnb’s. His goal is to help aspiring entrepreneurs succeed. Clay brings an interesting perspective to concepts such as money, saving, investing, wealth, and retirement.

Date: Thursday, May 5th

Time: 6:00-7:00 p.m.

For more information email cgarbe@middlebury.edu