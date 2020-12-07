Meet Morgan Stanley: Virtual Impact Series

We invite current sophomores and freshmen to learn about Morgan Stanley’s culture and refine professional development skills through our upcoming Virtual Impact Series. Hear from senior leaders about diversity and inclusion and learn how to put your best foot forward in advance of the Firm’s upcoming virtual 2022 Summer Analyst recruitment events.

Click on the links in the titles below to register for as many sessions as you like. You will receive an email in advance of each virtual session with log-in details.

“Hello” from Home: Improving the Virtual Handshake: Wondering how you can stand out on a breakout room? How to fight Zoom fatigue during a recruiting event? Learn how to make a lasting impression online at Morgan Stanley’s upcoming Spring recruiting events. Tuesday, December 15 │ 5:00 pm – 5:45 pm EDT

Backpacks to Briefcases: Diversity in Financial Services: Hear how Morgan Stanley’s core value of Commit to Diversity & Inclusion connects to the work we do at the Firm. Our panelists will also address topics such as how they have navigated key career decisions, the importance of internal support structures, and why they have chosen to maintain a career in Financial Services.Wednesday, January 13 │ 5:00 pm – 5:45 pm EDT

Strengthening Your Professional Network Virtually: Our “How To” Guide: Tips for developing connections in a virtual setting. Connect with our team to learn how to expand your network as you head into the spring recruiting events.Wednesday, January 27 │ 5:00 pm – 5:45 pm EDT

Questions? E-mail: mscampusrecruiting@morganstanley.com