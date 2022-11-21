Meet Bill Cahill ‘82, Vermont Mutual Vice President, General Counsel, & Secretary

Vermont Mutual is hosting an info session on campus! Discover how interesting and fulfilling a career in the insurance industry can be.

You will also hear more about paid summer internships and meet Bill Cahill ‘82, Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary.

Chartered in 1828, the Vermont Mutual Insurance Group is one of the ten oldest mutual property and casualty insurers in the United States…and also one of the most successful. Vermont Mutual has been named a Ward Top 50 P&C Insurer for the past 13 consecutive years, is rated “A+ Superior” by A.M. Best, and has been voted one of the Best Places to Work in Vermont from 2016 – 2022. Join us to learn more about the diverse career opportunities Vermont Mutual can offer.

When: THURSDAY, December 1st at 4:30 p.m.

Where: Twilight 201

RSVP Here: https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/events/1164981/

Check out available internships:

Business Summer 2023 Internship – https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/jobs/7149654/

IT Summer 2023 Internship – https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/jobs/7149645/