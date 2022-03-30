Meet alumni who majored in geography, build your network, and learn how to go from campus to career all in ONE GREAT EVENT!

Presented by the Center for Careers and Internships and co-sponsored by the geography department, this Field Guide brings our incredible alumni back to campus to share their knowledge and experience related to their careers.

Thursday, April 14, 2022

Career Panel, 5:00 p.m. Sign up in Handshake.

Hillcrest 103

Friday, April 15, 2022

One-on-One Career Chats

9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

via Zoom and in person – full bios available online.

Our alumni guests:

Anna Clements ‘12, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Humanitarian Open Street Map

Tatsatom Goncalves ’19, Research Analyst at World Resource Institute – Energy Program

Hannah Judge ‘12.5, Senior Technical Account Manager at Mapbox