Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT) – Career Prep Program (multiple deadlines for priority application)

Management Leadership for Tomorrow’s Career Prep program provides Black, Latinx, and Native American college sophomores with personalized guidance, effective tools, and a powerful professional network to secure highly competitive internships and early career opportunities in all industries, including consulting, tech, finance, and more.

Career Prep is a rigorous, 18-month career development program for emerging leaders. Through the program, Fellows explore their strengths, passions, and interests in order to prepare and plan for successful careers. The Career Prep program includes:

Individualized and group career development coaching

Exposure and access to over 60 prestigious employers

Skill development seminars hosted around the country

Alumni network of over 8,000 professionals

Priority Deadlines

You may apply for any deadline, but we have priority deadlines for early decision admission/enrollment as shown below

September 15, 2022

October 15, 2022

November 15, 2022

Application Closes

February 15, 2023: Last date to apply

Click here to learn more and to apply!