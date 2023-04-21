Make sure your voice is heard

Every two years, the college participates in the Enrolled Student Survey focusing on the college experiences of students. This is a national survey that is distributed to students in some of our peer institutions across the country. We invite you to participate and complete the survey as candidly as possible. Your responses are anonymous and will not be linked back to you. Your responses can greatly help us in enhancing many of Middlebury’s current programs, services, and initiatives and provide valuable information around possible gaps in support and critical student needs. The survey is voluntary and takes less than 10 minutes to complete. You may answer as few or as many questions as you wish.

Since the survey link is personalized to you you can find the survey link in a message sent directly to you on 4/20/23 with the subject line Reminder: Tell us about your Middlebury experience.



The survey is made up of several short sections followed by some demographic questions. The first section asks you to evaluate Middlebury. You’re then ask about various aspects of your experiences here—about your interactions with faculty and advisors, about how much you’ve learned, and about some of your experiences in and out of the classroom as a student and as a member of the campus community. Your answers are very important to us — students collective response provides the foundation for important institutional decisions on ways to improve in the years to come.



Remember your responses will be completely confidential, so please be candid. Survey results will not be reported in any form that would identify an individual. Your participation is very important and greatly appreciated!