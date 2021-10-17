CCI Career Paths

Back to the news

Learn how you get meaningful youth engagement in international environmental policy in this MIDDVantage interview with Mika Mei Jia Tan ‘15, Coordinator, ASEAN Youth Biodiversity Programme


by

Thanks to Maria Than ’21 for this engaging interview! Watch the latest MIDDVantage: Exploring Careers in the Green Economy episode: How do you get meaningful youth engagement in international environmental policy?is at the Ballot Box?

Keep an eye out every week for new episodes in this series. This is a collaborative series developed by the Center for Careers and Internships and Middlebury in DC, in collaboration with the Climate Action Capacity Project, and the Office of Sustainability Integration.

Check out the full MIDDvantage series
Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.