Learn about PhD programs at Harvard Business School

The Doctoral Programs Office at Harvard Business School invites you to join an informational webinar to learn about their fully funded PhD programs.

At these webinars, HBS will introduce prospective students to each of the seven programs of study, discuss the application process, and provide an overview of the financial aid package and resources available to students on and off campus. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions.

Accounting & Management

Business Economics

Health Policy (Management)

Management

Marketing

Organizational Behavior

Strategy

Technology & Operations Management

Only a Bachelor’s degree is required to apply. Students interested in attending one of the webinars can select a date and time that works best with their schedule.

Click here to RSVP and register.