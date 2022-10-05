Learn about human-environmental interrelationships, geospatial technologies, and “mapping humanity” in the next MIDDVantage: Careers in Data Analytics episode with Carmen Tedesco ‘01.5, Director Data Analytics at Fraym

Check out the latest MIDDVantage video with Carmen Tedesco ‘01.5, Director Data Analytics at Fraym

Interviewer: Kate Talano ’22.

Data analytics is broken down into four basic types. Descriptive analytics describes what has happened over a given period. Diagnostic analytics focuses more on why something happened and predictive analytics moves to what is likely going to happen in the near term. Finally, prescriptive analytics suggests a course of action. Market watchers project the number of jobs for data professionals in the U.S will increase to over 3 million by 2022. This series includes interviews with many professionals who will share their vantage points on how they use data analytics in their career roles, their paths from campus to career, and career advice they would have for students interested in this career space.

MIDDVantage is a collaborative series developed by the Center for Careers and Internships and Middlebury in DC.