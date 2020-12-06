KeyBanc Capital Markets Women in Corporate & Investment Banking Conference Series Details

Are you interested in learning more about career opportunities in investment banking, equity research, and sales and trading? If so, we invite you to apply to attend KeyBanc Capital Markets 2021 Women in Corporate & Investment Banking Conference Series.

The event will deepen your understanding of career opportunities with KeyBanc Capital Markets (KBCM) in addition to providing you with a financial modeling workshop led by Wall Street Prep. The program is competitive, so be sure to apply as soon as possible.

What does this conference offer?

• Information about careers in Investment Banking and Capital Markets

• Wall Street Prep financial modeling workshop

• Networking opportunities with senior business leaders

• Receive priority consideration to interview for the KBCM 2022 Summer Analyst program

Who should participate?

Female-identifying college sophomores

3.3 minimum cumulative GPA

Must not require employment visa sponsorship if employed in a campus program internship or analyst position.*

Learn more at key.com/about/careers/events/wicib-conference.jsp

The deadline to apply is Friday, Jan 8, 2021.

For more information, email <a href="http://janet_c_burns@key.com Janet Burns, Institutional & Commercial Intern and Analyst Program Director.

Session one – Overview KeyBanc Capital Markets (KBCM)

Feb. 5 | 90 minutes

Learn about KBCM from executives

Networking session

Session two – Coffee chats

Feb. 15 – 26 | 30-minute sessions

Connect with KBCM industry and product teams during a virtual coffee chat

Session three – Workshops

March 5 | 4 hours

Wall Street Excel and financial modeling

Session four – Fireside chat

March 12 | 4 hours

Expert advice from KBCM Analyst and female leadership panels

2022 Summer Analyst interviews (see position description here)

WCIB participants will have the opportunity to interview for the 2022 KBCM Summer Analyst internships during the week of March 16.

*KeyBank’s Campus Program Internship and Analyst positions are not eligible for employment visa sponsorship (e.g., H-1B visa).

KeyCorp is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer committed to engaging a diverse workforce and sustaining an inclusive culture. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or veteran status.

Key.com is a federally registered service mark of KeyCorp.