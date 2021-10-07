Join Us at the Post-Pandemic Change and Opportunity: A Conversation with Trustees on Navigating the Way Forward on Thursday, 10/21

CCI is excited to announce that we have partnered with the President’s Office to host Post-Pandemic Change and Opportunity: A Conversation with Trustees on Navigating the Way Forward.

The past 18 months have profoundly changed many aspects of our lives. As we look to the future, please join Middlebury Trustees Cathy Lee ‘95, Dennis Parker ‘77, Helen Riess P ‘13, P ‘15, and Parker Harris ‘89, P ‘20 for a conversation with students as they share their personal and professional perspectives on these changes—and how the Middlebury experience will help prepare students for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Date: Thursday, October 21

Time: 4:45 PM

Location: Wilson Hall, McCullough